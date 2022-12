High risk of rain and thunderstorms in the morning. Should be an improvement in the afternoon and some sunny spells, but the risk of rain and storms is forecast to return on Sunday.

Forecasts for Saturday: Alcudia 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light west. Andratx 16C, light north breeze. Deya 13C, light north breeze easing to calm. Palma 16C, gentle north breeze easing to calm. Pollensa 15C, gentle north breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 15C, gentle north breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 15C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast. Friday summary - High of 15.4, Portocolom; Low of 4.7, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Greatest rainfall (up to 5.30pm), 25.4 litres per square metre, Portocolom; 22.2 litres, Son Torrella (Escorca).