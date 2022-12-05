A reasonable Constitution Day for much of the island. Some risk of rain, especially in the north.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 60-75%):

Alcudia 19C, cloudy; gentle north breeze easing to light.

Andratx 19C, sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon; light southerly breeze and northerly later on.

Deya 18C, sunny with high cloud, fog in the afternoon; light north-northeast breezes.

Palma 19C, sunny with high cloud in the morning and more cloud in the afternoon; gentle northeast breeze easing to light north.

Pollensa 19C, cloudy with possible rain; gentle northeast breeze easing to light north.

Sant Llorenç 19C, some sun but mostly cloudy; gentle north breeze easing to light northwest.

Santanyi 20C, mainly sunny; moderate north breeze easing to light.

Monday summary - High of 20.9 Campos; Low of 2.8, Son Torrella (Escorca).