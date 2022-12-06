Minimal breezes on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and cloud. Very low risk of any rain; more of a risk on Thursday, when the breezes are forecast to pick up.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 60-75%):

Alcudia 17C, occasional sun; calm in the morning, light southerly breeze in the afternoon.

Andratx 17C, mostly cloudy with some sunny spells; calm in the morning and light northeast breeze later on.

Deya 16C, sunny with some mist; light northwest breeze in the morning, southeast in the afternoon.

Palma 17C, sunny with high cloud in the morning and more cloud in the afternoon; calm and then light easterly breeze in the afternoon.

Pollensa 18C, mostly cloudy; calm in the morning, light southwest breeze in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç 17C, some sun in the morning but mainly cloudy; calm.

Santanyi 18C, sunny morning, clouding over in the afternoon; calm with light easterly in the afternoon.

Tuesday summary - Highs of 21.6 Campos and 21.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Low of 2.8 Son Torrella (Escorca).