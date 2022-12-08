In general, some sun can be expected in most parts of Mallorca on Friday morning before a greater build-up of a cloud in the afternoon and a risk of showers. Thunderstorms are possible in the evening, especially in the south of the island.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 55-75%): Alcudia 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south. Andratx 19C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest. Deya 19C, gentle southwest breeze. Palma 20C, moderate southwest breeze. Pollensa 21C, light south breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light. Santanyi 20C, moderate southwest breeze veering west. Thursday summary - A high of 19.1 in Campos and Muro; Low of 3.6 Son Torrella (Escorca); Rainfall (to 6.30pm), 7.6 litres per square metre in Es Capdellà.