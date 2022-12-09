Not much by the way of sun forecast for Saturday. Thunderstorms possible anywhere up to midday. Some improvement later. Quite windy in areas; there is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north from 10am to midnight.

Sunday looks a bit grim. Cloudy, showers and temperatures down. Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 50-65%): Alcudia 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light east. Andratx 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest. Deya 16C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate northwest. Palma 17C, light northwest breeze increasing gentle west. Pollensa 18C, moderate north breeze increasing to strong west. Sant Llorenç 17C, moderate north breeze easing to light west. Santanyi 17C, moderate north breeze easing to light west. Friday summary (to 5pm) - Highs of 21.9 in Pollensa and 21.8 in Capdepera; Low of 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca).