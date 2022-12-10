Cloud and rain on Sunday, little chance of sun, chilly but the breezes will be minimal. Warmer on Monday with some sun, but quite windy and with a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the whole of the island.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 65-75%): Alcudia 15C, calm. Andratx 15C, calm with light northeast breeze later in the day. Deya 13C, calm. Palma 14C, calm in the morning, light northeast breeze in the afternoon. Pollensa 15C, light northwest-southwest breezes. Sant Llorenç 14C, light west breeze veering north. Santanyi 15C, calm. Saturday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 18.0 in Campos and 17.8 in Puerto Soller; Low of 4.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall, 22.6 litres per square metre Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.8 Lluc, 13.2 Pollensa.