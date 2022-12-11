Sunny in the morning but a risk of rain in the afternoon. Quite breezy, with a yellow alert for high winds in the Tramuntana and the north from 6pm and a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for all parts, also from 6pm. Warmer than on Sunday.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 65-70%): Alcudia 21C, light northwest breeze increasing gentle south. Andratx 20C, light south breeze increasing moderate southwest. Deya 18C, gentle southwest breeze increasing fresh south. Palma 18C, gentle to moderate southwest breezes. Pollensa 21C, light northwest breeze increasing to strong west. Sant Llorenç 19C, light west breeze increasing to moderate. Santanyi 20C, light south breeze increasing to moderate west. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Sunday summary (to 5.30pm) - High of 15.1 in Capdepera; Low of 3.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall, 5.8 litres per square metre Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Gust of 100 kilometres per hour Serra Alfabia.