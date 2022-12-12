Cloudy day with the best chance of sun being in northern areas in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Windy, but yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions being lifted by 8am.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 60-75%): Alcudia 21C, gentle southwest breeze increasing moderate south-southwest. Andratx 21C, moderate west breeze. Deya 20C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh. Palma 20C, moderate west-southwest breezes. Pollensa 22C, moderate west breeze increasing to near gale. Sant Llorenç 21C, moderate west breeze increasing to strong. Santanyi 21C, moderate west breeze increasing to strong. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 19.1 Capdepera, 18.7 Banyalbufar, 18.6 Puerto Pollensa; Low of 5.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall, 1.7 litres per square metre Lluc.