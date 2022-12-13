Sunny. Breezy in the morning before calming down, with winds picking up later in the day in parts of the island. Rain possible in the evening.

Yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the south and east until 4pm and for the Tramuntana until midday. Yellow alert for high wind (Tramuntana, south and east) until midday.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 50-75%):

Alcudia 22C, moderate west breeze easing to calm.

Andratx 21C, moderate west breeze easing to calm and increasing to moderate south later on.

Deya 20C, fresh southwest breeze easing to light.

Palma 21C, moderate west breeze easing to light south and increasing to moderate by the evening.

Pollensa 22C, strong west breeze easing to light southwest.

Sant Llorenç 21C, fresh west breeze easing to light.

Santanyi 21C, strong west breeze easing to calm and increasing to moderate south in the evening.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 24.6 Pollensa, 23.6 Muro, 23.3 Palma Port; Low of 12.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall, 3.0 litres per square metre Escorca (Son Torrella); Gusts, maximum of 101 km/h Serra Alfabia.