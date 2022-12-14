Another quite warm day. Yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the south and east of Mallorca until 10am.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 60-70%):

Alcudia 20C, some sunny spells; moderate southwest breeze easing to light south.

Andratx 19C, occasional sun with increasing risk of rain in the afternoon and thunderstorm in the evening; moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west.

Deya 18C, occasional sun with risk of thunderstorms early and late in the day; moderate west breeze easing to light.

Palma 20C, general risk of rain with some sun and risk of thunderstorms overnight and late on; fresh southwest breeze easing to light west.

Pollensa 21C, sunny spells with increasing risk of rain; gentle southwest breeze easing to calm and increasing to gentle northwest by the evening.

Sant Llorenç 20C, cloudy and possible showers; fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle.

Santanyi 19C, cloudy with the threat of thunderstorms; moderate southwest breeze easing to light.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Wednesday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 22.8 Son Servera and 22.1 Sa Pobla during the day; there were highs of 23.3 Puerto Soller and 23.1 Banyalbufar at 1.40am.

Low of 8.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts, maximum of 117 km/h Serra Alfabia.