Any overnight rain should give way to a mostly fine day. Generally sunny, but more by the way of cloud forecast for the southwest.

Breezes are shifting northwards, so not as warm as it has been, but the outlook is for a change in direction from the south on Sunday, bringing highs of 20C and more. Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 55-65%): Alcudia 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Andratx 18C, light west and north breezes. Deya 16C, light west breeze easing to calm. Palma 18C, light west-northwest breezes. Pollensa 18C, light west and northwest breezes. Sant Llorenç 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest. Santanyi 18C, gentle west breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 21.0 Pollensa, 20.1 Palma Port, 20.0 Son Servera; Low of 8.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts, 75 km/h Serra Alfabia, 74 km/h Palma Port, 71 Son Servera and Portocolom; Rainfall, 9.5 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 8.3 Lluc, 6.8 Banyalbufar.