Settled pattern at present of minimal breezes, a good deal of sun during the day with some cloud in the afternoon. The week ahead is currently looking like much the same.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 65-70%): Alcudia 19C, light south breeze easing to calm. Andratx 18C, light south breeze in the morning, northeast later on. Deya 18C, calm in the morning, light south breeze in the afternoon. Palma 18C, light south breeze easing to calm. Pollensa 20C, light south breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 19C, light south breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 18C, light southeast breeze. Saturday summary (to 5.30pm) - Highs of 20.6 Son Servera, 19.6 Palma Port; Lows of 1.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.8 Lluc, 4.5 Binissalem; Rainfall, 0.2 litres per square metre Petra and Palma University.