Mallorca's weather is being dominated by an anticyclone that is producing very settled and mild conditions that are forecast to last at least until Christmas Day.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 65-75%):

Alcudia 20C, cloudy start, sunny later; gentle south breeze easing to light and increasing to moderate by the evening.

Andratx 19C, sunny with high cloud, misty in the afternoon; light south-southeast breezes.

Deya 18C, sunny with high cloud, fog in the afternoon; calm followed by moderate southerly breeze.

Palma 18C, cloud; calm in the morning, light southwest breeze in the afternoon.

Pollensa 21C, sunny with some cloud; gentle south breeze easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç 20C, sunny spells; light southwest breeze.

Santanyi 19C, sunny with high cloud, fog in the afternoon; gentle southwest breeze.

Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 19.6 Palma Port and 19.4 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 3.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.6 Campos, 6.8 Petra; Rainfall, 0.2 litres per square metre Llucmajor and Porreres.