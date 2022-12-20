A sunny Wednesday for Mallorca, and the forecast at present is for sun all the way into the start of next week - highs for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day of 21 to 22C.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 55-65%): Alcudia 19C, light west-southwest breezes. Andratx 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light. Deya 17C, light west breeze easing to calm. Palma 19C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Pollensa 19C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle. Sant Llorenç 19C, light west breeze. Santanyi 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 21.7 Puerto Pollensa, 21.2 Muro, 20.9 Arta; Lows of 3.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.2 Campos, 6.1 Palma University; Rainfall, 0.4 litres per square metre Llucmajor and Petra.