Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 55-70%):
Alcudia 22C, calm in the morning; light southwest breeze in the afternoon.
Andratx 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm.
Deya 19C, light south-southwest breezes.
Palma 21C, light southwest breeze.
Pollensa 22C, calm.
Sant Llorenç 21C, moderate west breeze easing to light.
Santanyi 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest.
Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 23.8 in Capdepera and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 6.2 Palma University, 7.6 Campos, 7.8 Lluc; Rainfall, 0.4 litres per square metre Llucmajor.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.