Mainly sunny for Christmas Eve, some mist early on for much of the island and expected in certain areas later in the day (southwest and northeast). Elsewhere, there may be a build-up of cloud by the evening but with no real risk of rain. Christmas Day, sunny and highs up to 22C.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 55-70%): Alcudia 22C, calm in the morning; light southwest breeze in the afternoon. Andratx 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm. Deya 19C, light south-southwest breezes. Palma 21C, light southwest breeze. Pollensa 22C, calm. Sant Llorenç 21C, moderate west breeze easing to light. Santanyi 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest. Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 23.8 in Capdepera and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 6.2 Palma University, 7.6 Campos, 7.8 Lluc; Rainfall, 0.4 litres per square metre Llucmajor.