A warm Boxing Day and a very still one. There is a yellow alert for fog for Mallorca's south, east and interior from midnight on Sunday to 11am on Monday. There could be fog elsewhere, and in parts of the island it may remain for much of the day. Best of the sun is forecast for northern areas.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 40-60%): Alcudia 22C, calm in the morning, light north breeze in the afternoon. Andratx 20C, calm. Deya 21C, calm. Palma 21C, calm. Pollensa 23C, calm in the morning, light northwest breeze later on. Sant Llorenç 22C, calm. Santanyi 21C, light south breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Sunday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 23.4 Capdepera and Lluc, 23.0 Son Servera, 22.8 Banyalbufar and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 5.2 Lluc, 7.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.5 Pollensa; Rainfall, 0.4 litres per square metre Binissalem, Petra, Sa Pobla.