Some cloud for most of the island on Thursday but also good amounts of warm sun once the fog lifts. There is a yellow alert again for fog - this one from 10pm Wednesday to 10am Thursday and which applies to the south, east and interior of Mallorca.

The weather for New Year's Eve is looking very good - warm and sunny during the day; clear skies but rather chilly once the sun drops. Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 45-65%): Alcudia 20C, light southwest breeze. Andratx 19C, light west breeze. Deya 17C, light west breeze increasing to gentle southwest. Palma 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west. Pollensa 20C, light west-southwest breezes. Sant Llorenç 20C, gentle west breeze. Santanyi 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 20.2 Muro, 20.0 Arta, 19.8 Capdepera; Lows of 1.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.7 Lluc, 3.1 Palma University. Rainfall - 0.4 litres per square metre Llucmajor, Manacor, Portocolom.