Warm again on Friday. Good amounts of sun with some occasional cloud. Breezier in areas than in recent days and no fog forecast.

The outlook until at least Wednesday next week is for no real change; temperatures remaining much as they are. Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 55-65%): Alcudia 20C, light west-southwest breezes. Andratx 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light. Deya 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south. Palma 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light south. Pollensa 20C, gentle west breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 20C, fresh west breeze easing to light. Santanyi 19C, fresh west breeze easing to light. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 21.7 Capdepera, 21.0 Puerto Pollensa, 20.9 Son Servera; Lows of 1.3 Lluc, 2.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.6 Palma University. Rainfall - 0.4 litres per square metre Campos, Llucmajor, Portocolom.