Sunny with some occasional cloud on Saturday. There may be some fog in areas in the evening and overnight; daytime humidity forecast to be particularly high in the south and southwest.

New Year's Day - much the same, plenty of sun and quite warm. Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 50-80%): Alcudia 21C, moderate southerly breeze easing to gentle. Andratx 19C, light south breeze easing to calm. Deya 19C, light southerly breeze increasing to gentle. Palma 20C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest. Pollensa 22C, calm in the morning, light southwest breeze in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 21C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west. Santanyi 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 21.8 Puerto Pollensa, 21.5 Capdepera, 21.3 Muro; Lows of 5.9 Lluc, 7.8 Pollensa, 8.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).