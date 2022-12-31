There's a yellow alert for fog active from 9pm Saturday until 9am Sunday for the whole of Mallorca except the Tramuntana. Sunday will see some brilliant sunshine, but the fog may return later, especially in the northeast of the island.

Good temperatures for New Year's Day but not out of the ordinary. On New Year's Day 2022 there were highs of 24C. This said, on New Year's Day 2021 there were snow flurries down to 800 metres. Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 30-70%): Alcudia 21C, gentle southerly breeze easing to light. Andratx 19C, light southeast-east breezes. Deya 21C, calm in the morning, light southeast breeze in the afternoon. Palma 22C, light east breeze easing to calm. Pollensa 22C, gentle south breeze easing to light. Sant Llorenç 20C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 20C, light southeast-east breezes. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Saturday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 23.1 Son Servera, 22.8 Pollensa, 22.2 Puerto Pollensa, 22.0 Puerto Soller; Lows of 5.4 Lluc, 5.6 Palma University, 5.8 Son Torrella (Escorca); Rainfall 0.2 litres per square metre Llucmajor and Petra.