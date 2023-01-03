A sunny day. Some fog in areas but lifting around dawn. Breezes now mostly northerly, so not as warm as it has been.

All looking fine at present for Thursday evening and the Kings parades. Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 40-65%): Alcudia 18C, light northwest breeze. Andratx 17C, light north-northwest breezes. Deya 16C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Palma 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north. Pollensa 18C, light northwest breeze. Sant Llorenç 18C, light north breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 18C, light west breeze veering northeast. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 18.6 Campos, 18.5 Son Servera, 18.2 Llucmajor; Lows of 2.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.3 Lluc, 4.0 Campos; Rainfall 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor, Porreres, Son Servera.