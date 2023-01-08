Otherwise, mostly sunny.
Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 40-55%):
Alcudia 20C, near gale from the northwest easing to fresh breeze.
Andratx 20C, strong northwest breeze easing to moderate.
Deya 18C, fresh northwest breeze.
Palma 18C, strong northwest breeze easing to gentle west.
Pollensa 20C, strong west breeze easing to fresh northwest.
Sant Llorenç 19C, strong northwest breeze easing to light west.
Santanyi 19C, strong northwest breeze easing to gentle.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 21.5 Puerto Soller, 20.7 Banyalbufar, 19.3 Capdepera, 19.1 Pollensa; Lows of 5.0 Palma University, 5.2 Pollensa; Gusts of 81 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 73 Portocolom; Rainfall of 0.3 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 0.2 Llucmajor and Palma Port.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.