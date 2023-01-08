A Monday dominated by the wind. There are yellow alerts for high winds (70 km/h plus) in the Tramuntana and the north from 12 noon to 7pm and for rough coastal conditions (waves of three metres plus) from midnight until 6am Monday in the south and east as well as from 11am until 9pm in the Tramuntana and the north.

Otherwise, mostly sunny. Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 40-55%): Alcudia 20C, near gale from the northwest easing to fresh breeze. Andratx 20C, strong northwest breeze easing to moderate. Deya 18C, fresh northwest breeze. Palma 18C, strong northwest breeze easing to gentle west. Pollensa 20C, strong west breeze easing to fresh northwest. Sant Llorenç 19C, strong northwest breeze easing to light west. Santanyi 19C, strong northwest breeze easing to gentle. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 21.5 Puerto Soller, 20.7 Banyalbufar, 19.3 Capdepera, 19.1 Pollensa; Lows of 5.0 Palma University, 5.2 Pollensa; Gusts of 81 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 73 Portocolom; Rainfall of 0.3 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 0.2 Llucmajor and Palma Port.