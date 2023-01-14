Sunny during the day on Sunday, with some mist likely in areas. In the evening, rain is forecast for the whole island. On Monday, there are yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions and high winds, active from 8am and 10am respectively.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 45-55%): Alcudia 19C, gentle northwest breeze. Andratx 18C, light west breeze increasing gentle northwest. Deya 17C, calm in the morning, gentle northwest breeze in the afternoon. Palma 19C, light west and northwest breezes. Pollensa 20C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate northwest. Sant Llorenç 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light north. Santanyi 18C, moderate west breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Saturday summary (to 3pm) - Highs of 20.9 Puerto Pollensa, 20.3 Capdepera, 19.0 Son Servera; Lows of 0.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.2 Lluc, 2.9 Campos; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Porreres.