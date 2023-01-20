Difficult to comprehend how Aemet could have reported on Friday morning that conditions are settling down and that a warmer air mass was probable. Not in Mallorca it isn't, as forecast highs are well down on previous days and show no sign of any real improvement into next week.

On Saturday it will be mostly cloudy with the best of the sun expected in eastern areas. Thunderstorms for the Tramuntana and the north are forecast in the evening. The wind is easing somewhat and there are no alerts, but there is a yellow alert for rough seas in the north/northeast up to midnight Saturday. There are further alerts for the coasts - Tramuntana, north/northeast and east - up to midnight Sunday.

The snowline (if there is snow) is at 400 metres.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 30-40%):

Alcudia 13C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate.

Andratx 13C, calm in the morning, light northwest breeze in the afternoon.

Deya 10C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northwest.

Palma 12C, moderate north breeze easing to light southwest.

Pollensa 13C, moderate north breeze.

Sant Llorenç 11C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle northwest.

Santanyi 11C, moderate north breeze easing to calm.

Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 15.6 Palma Port, 15.1 Puerto Soller, 14.9 Sa Pobla (these were between 4am and 5am); Lows of 0.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 2.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.6 Lluc; Gusts of 132 km/h Serra Alfabia, 84 Capdepera, 82 Pollensa; Rainfall of 6.1 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 2.2 Son Torrella, 1.6 Petra.