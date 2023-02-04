A sunny Sunday forecast for southern areas; more by way of cloud in the north and east. No weather alert for low temperatures, but there is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north from midnight Saturday to 4pm on Sunday. Quite windy, especially in the north of the island.

Unsettled weather from Monday onwards, with temperatures dropping. Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 50-65%): Alcudia 16C, fresh northeast breeze; from the north in the evening. Andratx 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light. Deya 14C, moderate northeast breeze. Palma 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light. Pollensa 15C, fresh northeast and north breezes. Sant Llorenç 15C, moderate north breeze. Santanyi 15C, moderate north-northeast breezes. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 24.3 Son Servera, 21.7 Sa Pobla, 21.3 Capdepera and Muro; Lows of -2.2 Campos (Salines Llevant), -1.8 Lluc, -1.3 Campos (Can Sion); Gust of 56 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Petra.