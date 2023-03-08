In Murcia on Wednesday, there was a high of 28.7C. The met agency Aemet is pointing to how abnormally high the temperatures are for so early in March, the consequence of an anticyclone system - up to 15 degrees above average in Mediterranean regions expected from Friday.

The combination of this anticyclone and west and southwest winds, which are stronger on the mainland, will continue to influence Mallorca's weather for the next few days, with the highest temperatures still expected to be on Saturday.

Northern areas of Mallorca are experiencing the greatest benefit from this weather pattern in terms of high temperatures - 26.2 in Pollensa on Wednesday. It's feasible that this could go higher, especially given the forecast for Saturday.

In general on Thursday, a good deal of sun with some high cloud and quite breezy.

Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 4/5; daytime humidity 55-65%):

Alcudia (12C) 23C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate southwest.

Andratx (10C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west.

Binissalem (10C) 21C, moderate southwest and west breezes.

Deya (8C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate.

Palma (11C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle southeast.

Pollensa (9C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to light south.

Porreres (6C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 21C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle.

Santanyi (7C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle southwest.

Sineu (7C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle southwest.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Wednesday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 26.2 Pollensa, 24.8 Puerto Pollensa, 23.0 Muro; Lows of +0.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.0 Lluc, 5.0 Campos (Can Sion); Gusts of 66 kilometres per hour Portocolom, 58 Porreres, 52 Son Servera.