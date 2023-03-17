A cloudy Saturday forecast for Mallorca with occasional sunny spells. Although the cloud is due to be quite heavy in areas, there is very little risk of any rain. Which can't be said of Sunday, when there is around 50% risk for much of the island. If there is some rain, it might help to clean cars of all the pollen.

Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 60-65%): Alcudia (8C) 19C, light southwest breeze in the morning, from the northwest in the afternoon. Andratx (9C) 18C, light south breeze easing to calm. Binissalem (7C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Deya (8C) 18C, light west breeze easing to calm. Palma (10C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south. Pollensa (8C) 20C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Porreres (6C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south. Sant Llorenç (8C) 21C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light east. Santanyi (7C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Sineu (7C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 21.4 Palma Port, 20.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 3.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.9 Palma University, 6.1 Campos (Can Sion).