Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 60-65%):
Alcudia (8C) 19C, light southwest breeze in the morning, from the northwest in the afternoon.
Andratx (9C) 18C, light south breeze easing to calm.
Binissalem (7C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light.
Deya (8C) 18C, light west breeze easing to calm.
Palma (10C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south.
Pollensa (8C) 20C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.
Porreres (6C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south.
Sant Llorenç (8C) 21C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light east.
Santanyi (7C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light.
Sineu (7C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 21.4 Palma Port, 20.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 3.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.9 Palma University, 6.1 Campos (Can Sion).
