A mostly sunny day with cloudy intervals across the whole of the island. Breezes no more than gentle (around 15 km/h on average) and they are forecast to be predominantly south or southwest until Friday, pulling in warm air that could see highs (especially in the north of the island) of up to 26C by Friday; the prediction is now a little lower than the 28C which had been suggested.

There is a yellow alert for fog for the whole of Minorca from midnight Monday to 10am Tuesday; just possible this could also affect northern areas of Mallorca. Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 6; daytime humidity 50-65%): Alcudia (8C) 20C, light northeast breeze. Andratx (9C) 18C, light south breeze. Binissalem (6C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze. Deya (8C) 19C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Palma (6C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Pollensa (7C) 20C, light east breeze backing north. Porreres (5C) 20C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest. Sant Llorenç (7C) 20C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest. Santanyi (6C) 18C, light southwest breeze. Sineu (6C) 20C, light southwest breeze. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 5.30pm) - Highs of 24.0 Puerto Pollensa, 21.8 Pollensa, 20.2 Palma University; Lows of 1.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.5 Campos (Can Sion), 2.8 Lluc.