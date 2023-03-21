A mixture of sun and cloud on Wednesday, the best of the sun forecast for northern areas and most cloud expected in the southwest. Breezes up slightly in areas to moderate (20 km/h).

Still forecast to get warmer on Thursday and especially Friday - up to 25 or 26C - but this is likely to be confined to northern areas. While it will be generally warmer over the weekend, a drop in temperatures is forecast by Monday; the mistral is due to be blowing quite strongly.

Forecast for Wednesday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 50-65%):

Alcudia (8C) 21C, light northeast-east breezes.

Andratx (8C) 18C, light south-southwest breezes.

Binissalem (6C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle.

Deya (7C) 19C, light west breeze increasing to gentle southeast.

Palma (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south.

Pollensa (7C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast.

Porreres (5C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 21C, gentle west-southwest breezes.

Santanyi (6C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle.

Sineu (7C) 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light.

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 21.7 Puerto Pollensa, 20.1 Pollensa, 19.8 Capdepera; Lows of 2.5 Son Torrella (Escorca) and Campos (Can Sion), 3.4 Lluc.