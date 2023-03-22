As can be seen from the forecasts for different parts of Mallorca, the breezes will be mostly from the south on Thursday. This southern air is contributing to forecast highs of up to 25C on Thursday and 26C on Friday in northern areas of Mallorca.

Mainly sunny for most of the island on Thursday. May be quite cloudy in southern parts early on; some mist or fog possible in eastern areas in the evening. Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 6; daytime humidity 35-60%): Alcudia (9C) 23C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle. Andratx (10C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east. Binissalem (7C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west. Deya (8C) 21C, light southerly breeze increasing to gentle. Palma (10C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west. Pollensa (9C) 25C, moderate south breeze easing to light. Porreres (8C) 21C, moderate south breeze easing to light. Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, moderate south breeze easing to light. Santanyi (7C) 19C, moderate south breeze easing to light. Sineu (9C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to light. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 23.1 Puerto Pollensa, 21.9 Arta, 21.3 Muro; Lows of 2.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.7 Lluc, 5.1 Campos (Can Sion).