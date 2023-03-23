Maintaining the pattern of the past few days - warmest in northern areas of Mallorca.

The outlook for the weekend and into next week is for mostly sunny weather with occasional cloud. Temperatures for the weekend in the mid-20s. The mistral still looks as if it will be blowing quite strong in the north on Sunday.

Forecast for Friday (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (11C) 25C, sunny with high cloud, mist possible in the evening; moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%.

Andratx (11C) 21C, sunny with occasional cloud; light south breeze backing northwest; humidity 45%.

Binissalem (9C) 23C, sunny with high cloud; moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%.

Deya (10C) 22C, sunny with high cloud; light west breeze increasing to calm; humidity 30%.

Palma (10C) 19C, cloudy with sunny spells; light southwest-south breezes; humidity 50%.

Pollensa (11C) 26C, sunny with high cloud; light north breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 35%.

Porreres (8C) 23C, sunny with high cloud; moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 24C, cloud in the morning, mostly sunny in the afternoon; moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 40%.

Santanyi (8C) 21C, sunny with high cloud; moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%.

Sineu (10C) 23C, sunny with high cloud, fog likely in the evening; moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 35%.

Thursday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 24.8 Pollensa, 24.3 Muro, 22.9 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 2.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.5 Campos (Can Sion), 4.5 Lluc; Gusts of 44 kilometres per hour Capdepera, 37 Puerto Pollensa.