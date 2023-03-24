A fine, fresh Saturday - forecast for higher temperatures on Sunday.

Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (11C) 22C, any early mist lifting to give a mostly sunny day; gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 40%.

Andratx (10C) 21C, sunny with occasional cloud; gentle east-southeast breezes; humidity 35%.

Binissalem (9C) 23C, sunny; light southeast breeze; humidity 35%.

Deya (9C) 22C, sunny; light southeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 40%.

Palma (7C) 22C, sunny, some cloud in the afternoon; light southeast breeze; humidity 30%.

Pollensa (10C) 23C, sunny; gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 40%.

Porreres (8C) 22C, sunny with occasional cloud; gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 20C, sunny with some mist in the evening; gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%.

Santanyi (9C) 20C, sunny with occasional cloud in the afternoon; moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%.

Sineu (10C) 22C, early fog lifting to give a sunny morning with some cloud; gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%.

Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 27.9 Puerto Pollensa, 27.5 Pollensa, 24.6 Muro; Lows of 4.9 Campos (Can Sion), 5.2 Palma University, 6.6 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 68 kilometres per hour Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 43 Portocolom.