Another excellent March day in store; generally warmer than on Saturday. The strong northwest wind which had been forecast earlier in the week is now not on the cards. Breezes, at most, around 25 km/h on average.

Forecast for Sunday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (11C) 24C, fog possible early, cloud in the morning lifting by the afternoon; moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%.

Andratx (10C) 23C, early mist, some cloud in the morning but mainly sunny; light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%.

Binissalem (9C) 25C, fog and then quite cloudy in the morning, sunny by the afternoon; gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%.

Deya (11C) 23C, sunny with just some occasional cloud; calm; humidity 35%.

Palma (12C) 25C, sunny with occasional cloud; gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%.

Pollensa (10C) 26C, early mist possible, otherwise sunny with a bit of occasional cloud; moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 35%.

Porreres (8C) 26C, sunny with occasional cloud; gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 26C, mist and fog overnight, sunny in the day; light west breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%.

Santanyi (9C) 23C, fairly cloudy in the morning after some early mist, sunny by the afternoon; moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%.

Sineu (10C) 26C, sunny with occasional cloud after possible early mist; gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 23.9 Pollensa, 23.2 Palma Airport and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.0 Muro; Lows of 4.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.9 Palma University, 7.5 Lluc and Petra.