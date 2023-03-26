A fine Monday but temperatures down on what they were on Sunday. The outlook for the week is very good - plenty of sun and with temperatures due to rise again on Thursday and up to 30C by Friday in northern areas, 26C in the south.

Forecast for Monday (UV rating 6): Alcudia (11C) 21C, partly cloudy, clearer in the afternoon; gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Andratx (10C) 19C, sunny; light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Binissalem (8C) 21C, sunny with some cloud in the afternoon; light southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Deya (8C) 18C, sunny; light northwest breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 55%. Palma (11C) 21C, sunny with a bit of cloud later on; light northwest breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Pollensa (10C) 21C, sunny; gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Porreres (8C) 22C, sunny in the morning, fairly cloudy in the afternoon; moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, sunny in the morning, cloud increasing in the afternoon; moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Santanyi (8C) 19C, sunny with occasional cloud; gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sineu (9C) 21C, sunny with some cloud in the afternoon; gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 26.2 Son Servera, 26.1 Puerto Pollensa, 25.5 Petra; Lows of 8.0 Palma University, 8.2 Campos (Can Sion), 8.6 Lluc; Gusts of 51 kilometres per hour Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 46 Capdepera.