Sunny with occasional cloud for the whole of Mallorca. Breezes gentle at most (around 15 km/h on average). Temperatures slightly above average for the time of year depending on area; forecast to be far more so later in the week.

Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 6): Alcudia (10C) 20C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 23C, Thu: 24C, Fri: 27C. Andratx (8C) 18C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Wed: 19, Thu: 21, Fri: 23. Binissalem (6C) 21C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 35%. Wed: 23, Thu: 26, Fri: 28. Deya (7C) 19C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Wed: 21, Thu: 23, Fri: 25. Palma (7C) 20C, light southwest breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Wed: 21, Thu: 23, Fri: 26. Pollensa (8C) 21C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 50%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 29. Porreres (5C) 21C, calm increasing to gentle south breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 22, Thu: 26, Fri: 29. Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Wed: 20, Thu: 26, Fri: 28. Santanyi (7C) 18C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Wed: 19, Thu: 22, Fri: 26. Sineu (7C) 21C, calm increasing to gentle south breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 22, Thu: 26, Fri: 28. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 21.7 Puerto Pollensa, 20.3 Sineu, 20.2 Llucmajor; Lows of 5.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.8 Campos (Can Sion), 7.5 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts overnight into Monday of 104 kilometres per hour Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 86 Palma Port, 73 Capdepera.