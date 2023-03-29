Some fog around on Thursday, but mostly sunny for the whole of the island. A warmer Friday on the cards, but temperatures falling over the weekend. There is the chance of some rain on Sunday and Monday and of a spot of snow on highest ground. Wednesday morning around dawn was quite cold; just below freezing in the mountains.

Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (9C) 23C, early fog lifting to give a sunny day with occasional cloud, fog expected again in the evening; gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 26, Sat: 23, Sun: 21.

Andratx (9C) 21C, sunny with occasional cloud; light southwest-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Fri: 24, Sat: 20, Sun: 19.

Binissalem (7C) 25C, sunny with occasional cloud, foggy in the evening; gentle southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 22, Sun: 19.

Deya (8C) 23C, sunny; calm increasing to gentle south breeze; humidity 30%. Fri: 25, Sat: 20, Sun: 18.

Palma (7C) 21C, fog in the morning, some sunny spells in the afternoon; gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 27, Sat: 22, Sun: 20.

Pollensa (9C) 24C, sunny with occasional cloud; gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 27, Sat: 23, Sun: 21.

Porreres (6C) 25C, any early fog lifting to give a sunny day, fog likely again in the evening; light west breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 30, Sat: 23, Sun: 19.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 25C, foggy first thing and then cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon with fog due to return in the evening; light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Fri: 27, Sat: 23, Sun: 20.

Santanyi (9C) 22C, early fog then sunny with occasional cloud; gentle west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 26, Sat: 20, Sun: 19.

Sineu (7C) 24C, once any fog goes, a sunny morning and day with occasional cloud; light west breeze increasing to gentle southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 28, Sat: 22, Sun: 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 27.2 Puerto Pollensa, 24.7 Pollensa and Arta, 21.4 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of -0.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.2 Lluc, 2.7 Campos (Can Sion).