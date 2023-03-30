A very fine Friday. Plenty of sun, quite breezy at times in certain areas, and very warm. A day to make the most of the high temperatures as they will fall over the next few days, and there is a chance of showers, especially on Sunday.

Forecast for Friday (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (12C) 27C, sunny with some cloud; moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

Andratx (12C) 23C, sunny with some high cloud; light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Binissalem (11C) 27C, sunny with high cloud; windy in the morning, a fresh northwest breeze easing to light southwest in the afternoon; humidity 25%. Sat: 21, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Deya (12C) 24C, sunny with high cloud; light north breeze switching south in the afternoon; humidity 30%. Sat: 20, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Palma (11C) 26C, sunny with occasional cloud; quite windy at times, with a fresh northwest breeze (30 km/h) easing to light south; humidity 25%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

Pollensa (12C) 28C, sunny with high cloud; a fresh northwest breeze in the morning easing to calm later on; humidity 30%. Sat: 24, Sun: 21, Mon: 20.

Porreres (10C) 29C, sunny with high cloud; moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 22, Sun: 19, Mon: 18.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 28C, sunny with some occasional cloud; gentle north breeze easing to light south; humidity 30%. Sat: 22, Sun: 19, Mon: 18.

Santanyi (10C) 25C, cloudy in the morning, sunny with high cloud by the afternoon; gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Sat: 20, Sun: 19, Mon: 18.

Sineu (12C) 28C, sunny with occasional cloud; gentle northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 22, Sun: 18, Mon: 17.

Thursday summary (to 5.30pm) - Highs of 25.4 Puerto Pollensa, 25.0 Petra, 24.4 Pollensa; Lows of 2.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.1 Campos (Can Sion), 3.5 Palma University.