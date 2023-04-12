A high probability of rain overnight into Thursday, with showers also possible in the morning. General improvement by the afternoon, when it will be sunny everywhere. Temperatures well down on Wednesday - an extraordinary 32C in Puerto Pollensa.

There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the north of Mallorca from midnight Wednesday to 8am Thursday; waves of three metres and wind gusting to near gale force - 60 km/h.

The outlook into the weekend - pretty good, mainly sunny with highs of 23 or 24C.

Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (9C) 20C, northeast breeze backing to moderate west during the day; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 20.

Andratx (8C) 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 19.

Binissalem (7C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 30%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

Deya (7C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west and then increasing to moderate late on; humidity 35%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 19.

Palma (10C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 30%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

Pollensa (9C) 21C, moderate west breeze; humidity 30%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 21.

Porreres (8C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 20.

Santanyi (8C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 20.

Sineu (9C) 18C, moderate west breeze; humidity 30%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 21.

Wednesday summary (to 6pm) - 32.0 Puerto Pollensa, 28.4 Pollensa, 26.9 Palma University; Lows of 5.6 Palma University, 6.0 Campos, 7.0 Es Capdellà.