There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the north of Mallorca from midnight Wednesday to 8am Thursday; waves of three metres and wind gusting to near gale force - 60 km/h.
The outlook into the weekend - pretty good, mainly sunny with highs of 23 or 24C.
Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 5):
Alcudia (9C) 20C, northeast breeze backing to moderate west during the day; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 22, Sat: 24, Sun: 20.
Andratx (8C) 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 19.
Binissalem (7C) 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 30%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.
Deya (7C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west and then increasing to moderate late on; humidity 35%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 19.
Palma (10C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 30%. Fri: 22, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.
Pollensa (9C) 21C, moderate west breeze; humidity 30%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 21.
Porreres (8C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.
Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 20.
Santanyi (8C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 20.
Sineu (9C) 18C, moderate west breeze; humidity 30%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 21.
Wednesday summary (to 6pm) - 32.0 Puerto Pollensa, 28.4 Pollensa, 26.9 Palma University; Lows of 5.6 Palma University, 6.0 Campos, 7.0 Es Capdellà.
