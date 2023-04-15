Sunny across Mallorca on Sunday with just some light cloud in areas. Temperatures around normal for the time of year (19 or 20) or slightly above.

There are, however, weather alerts for rough coastal conditions. Although weather stations aren't indicating particularly strong general breezes - moderate at most - there are likely to be some powerful gusts. There is an amber alert for the north and northeast from 11pm Saturday to 12 noon Sunday - waves of four to six metres and wind gusting at 80 km/h. Also yellow for the north and northeast from noon to 6pm and for the Tramuntana and east coasts from midnight Saturday to noon on Sunday.

Monday is at present looking as if there may be some rain around.

Forecast for Sunday (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (11C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 20, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.

Andratx (9C) 19C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

Binissalem (7C) 21C, light north breeze backing southwest; humidity 25%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 23.

Deya (8C) 19C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 22.

Palma (8C) 22C, light north breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 25%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 23.

Pollensa (10C) 22C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 30%. Mon: 21, Tue: 21, Wed: 23.

Porreres (7C) 22C, moderate north breeze backing southwest; humidity 30%. Mon: 20, Tue: 21, Wed: 22.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 30%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 21.

Santanyi (7C) 20C, moderate north breeze backing west; humidity 30%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

Sineu (8C) 20C, moderate north breeze backing southwest; humidity 30%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 22.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 24.0 Puerto Pollensa, 22.4 Muro, 22.2 Pollensa; Lows of 6.9 Campos, 7.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.2 Palma University; Gusts of 115 km/h Serra Alfabia, 74 Es Capdellà, 68 Capdepera.