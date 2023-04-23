Similar day to Sunday with cloud around in the morning and clearing later. Cloud likely to gather again in the evening.

The outlook for the week is for some high temperatures of 30C or 31C by Thursday and perhaps reaching 35C on Saturday.

Forecast for Monday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (12C) 24C, cloudy morning, sunny in the afternoon; light east breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 25, Wed: 25, Thu: 28.

Andratx (11C) 22C, sunny with high cloud; light west breeze backing southeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 24.

Binissalem (9C) 27C, a cloudy start, sun in the afternoon, possible mist in the evening; light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Deya (11C) 23C, sunny; light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 25, Wed: 24, Thu: 26.

Palma (12C) 24C, a cloudy morning, sunny in the afternoon; light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 25.

Pollensa (11C) 26C, cloudy morning, sunny with occasional cloud in the afternoon, fog possible in the evening; light north breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 28, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Porreres (8C) 26C, cloud in the morning, sunny with occasional cloud after midday; light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 28, Wed: 25, Thu: 27.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 22C, cloudy first thing, sunny later; gentle southeast-south breezes; humidity 60%. Tue: 28, Wed: 24, Thu: 25.

Santanyi (9C) 21C, cloudy in the morning, sunny with occasional cloud in the afternoon; light east- southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 24.

Sineu (10C) 24C, quite heavy cloud to start off, sunny with light cloud in the afternoon; light east breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 50%. Tue: 27, Wed: 25, Thu: 28.

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 25.8 Petra, 25.6 Palma University, 25.0 Pollensa; Lows of 6.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.8 Palma University, 9.0 Es Capdellà.