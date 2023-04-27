Unchanged on Friday - mainly sunny with some occasional cloud. It was Thursday last week when Aemet started to predict temperatures potentially reaching 35C and with Friday and Saturday the two days expected to register these values. We'll see.

The outlook indicates some possible rain on Monday, temperatures falling somewhat on Sunday and Monday. But they are due to rise again on Wednesday. Forecast for Friday (UV rating 8): Alcudia (14C) 26C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 25, Sun: 23, Mon: 24. Andratx (13C) 26C, gentle southeast-east breezes; humidity 35%. Sat: 27, Sun: 23, Mon: 22. Binissalem (12C) 31C, light southeast and east breezes; humidity 25%. Sat: 32, Sun: 25, Mon: 24. Deya (13C) 28C, light north breeze in the morning, from the south in the afternoon; humidity 30%. Sat: 27, Sun: 24, Mon: 21. Palma (12C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 25%. Sat: 32, Sun: 26, Mon: 24. Pollensa (14C) 30C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 35%. Sat: 27, Sun: 24, Mon: 25. Porreres (11C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 25, Mon: 26. Sant Llorenç (13C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 28, Sun: 24, Mon: 25. Santanyi (13C) 24C, moderate southeast and east breezes; humidity 35%. Sat: 28, Sun: 24, Mon: 24. Sineu (12C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 35%. Sat: 30, Sun: 23, Mon: 24. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 28.3 Pollensa, 27.3 Binissalem, 26.8 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 7.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.7 Campos, 9.9 Palma University.