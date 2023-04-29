It didn't reach the 35C that Aemet had been suggesting for the past week, but on Saturday there were records at weather stations for the highest temperatures registered in April. One of these might seem surprising - Lluc up in the mountains with 32.7C. Less so was Llucmajor with 33.7C. These eclipsed previous records by several degrees - Lluc 28.1 in 2000 and Llucmajor 29.6 in 2012.

There was rather more cloud around on Saturday than had been forecast, certainly in the morning. There were also some drops of rain, some of it muddy rain, and it seems likely that there will be far more rain on Sunday and on Monday. There is a fairly high probability of rain in the morning pretty much everywhere, but there should also be some sun. Generally improving in the afternoon. As to Monday, the current forecast indicates higher risks of rain for much of the island; thunderstorms possible.

For the rest of the week, things look ok. Plenty of sun, and temperatures climbing as the week progresses.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (14C) 24C, 70% rain probability in the morning, sunny with some cloud in the afternoon; gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 23.

Andratx (13C) 23C, 55% rain probability a.m., cloudy in the afternoon; light south-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

Binissalem (13C) 25C, 75% rain probability a.m., cloudy with the risk of some rain in the afternoon; moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

Deya (13C) 22C, 45% rain probability a.m., fine in the afternoon with some cloud; moderate northeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Mon: 21, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

Palma (14C) 24C, 75% rain probability a.m., 45% pm with only some sun; moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 24.

Pollensa (14C) 25C, 65% rain probability a.m., fine in the afternoon; gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Mon: 25, Tue: 26, Wed: 24.

Porreres (13C) 26C, 65% rain probability a.m., mainly cloudy p.m.; moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Mon: 25, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 24C, 50% probability of rain in the morning, but mainly sunny with cloudy spells all day; moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 23, Tue: 25, Wed: 24.

Santanyi (13C) 24C, 55% rain probability a.m., cloudy in the afternoon; gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

Sineu (15C) 24C, 70% rain probability a.m., sunny with some cloud in the afternoon; moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 25.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 33.7 Llucmajor, 32.7 Lluc, 32.3 Porreres, 31.5 Sant Elm; Lows of 11.9 Campos and Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.5 Son Servera. There was a 'tropical night' in parts of Mallorca overnight from Friday - minimum temperatures of 20C in Andratx and Colonia Sant Pere, at Palma Port and on the Serra Alfabia.