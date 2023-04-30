Rain forecast for the whole of Mallorca on Monday, the least risk being in the southwest and parts of the Tramuntana. Elsewhere, there is a very high probability of rain in the morning, mixed with sunny spells; the risk of rain continuing in the afternoon is highest in eastern areas. There may well be thunderstorms as well.

A general improvement expected everywhere by late afternoon, but the chance of some rain is due to return on Tuesday morning. The remainder of the week and into the weekend looks good - plenty of sun and warm temperatures.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 23C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 22, Wed: 24, Thu: 27.

Andratx (13C) 22C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 22, Wed: 24, Thu: 23.

Binissalem (11C) 23C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 26.

Deya (12C) 21C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 24.

Palma (15C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 23, Wed: 24, Thu: 24.

Pollensa (13C) 24C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 28.

Porreres (10C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 26.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 23, Wed: 25, Thu: 24.

Santanyi (11C) 22C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.

Sineu (12C) 21C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 55%. Tue: 22, Wed: 25, Thu: 26.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 26.2 Puerto Pollensa, 26.1 Es Capdellà, 25.1 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc); Lows of 10.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.0 Lluc; Rainfall of 2.8 litres per square metre Sant Elm and Son Torrella, 2.0 Puerto Pollensa.