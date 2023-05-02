A good day in Mallorca on Wednesday. Plenty of sun with some light cloud at times. Forecast ok up to Saturday, but with some risk of rain on Sunday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 8): Alcudia (14C) 23C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 26. Andratx (12C) 23C, light south breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 23, Fri: 24, Sat: 26. Binissalem (9C) 25C, light east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Thu: 27, Fri: 28, Sat: 29. Deya (11C) 23C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 26. Palma (10C) 25C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 30%. Thu: 25, Fri: 25, Sat: 28. Pollensa (12C) 25C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 29. Porreres (8C) 26C, light north breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Thu: 26, Fri: 27, Sat: 27. Sant Llorenç (11C) 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 24. Santanyi (9C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 24. Sineu (10C) 24C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 27. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 24.7 Llucmajor, 24.6 Campos, 24.4 Palma University; Lows of 7.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.2 Lluc, 8.4 Campos. Some spots of rain around - very little: 0.2 litres per square metre Capdepera, Petra.