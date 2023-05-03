More of the same on Thursday - warm, sunny, some occasional cloud; mist possible in the morning in parts of the Tramuntana. As to a cold front/storm said to be heading Mallorca's way, the outlook for the past couple of days has noted the likelihood of rain on Sunday, which is still the case (maximum probability around the weather stations at present 70%). Temperatures on Sunday, as indicated below, at the moment show only some variation, though this could change.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8.30pm (UV rating 8): Alcudia (13C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 26, Sat: 25, Sun: 23. Andratx (12C) 23C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 35%. Fri: 24, Sat: 26, Sun: 26. Binissalem (11C) 27C, gentle southwest-west breezes; humidity 30%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 26. Deya (12C) 25C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 35%. Fri: 25, Sat: 26, Sun: 25. Palma (11C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Fri: 27, Sat: 28, Sun: 26. Pollensa (12C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 40%. Fri: 29, Sat: 28, Sun: 25. Porreres (9C) 27C, gentle south breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 27, Sat: 26, Sun: 26. Sant Llorenç (11C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Fri: 25, Sat: 24, Sun: 24. Santanyi (11C) 23C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 25. Sineu (11C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 35%. Fri: 27, Sat: 25, Sun: 24. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 8.30pm) - Highs of 25.9 Binissalem and Pollensa, 25.8 Porreres and Sineu, 25.7 Petra; Lows of 4.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.2 Campos, 6.9 Palma University.