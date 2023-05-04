Friday - another pretty warm day with loads of sunshine and just some occasional cloud. Saturday remaining much the same, and then we have Sunday, which was when Aemet had said there might be some change because of a cold front. Well, the weather stations are now showing a lower risk of rain than they were (up to 45% at most), while temperatures are due to be much like they have been. But there is something appearing for Wednesday. This indicates a cloudy day, a probability of rain up to 70% and temperatures down a few degrees.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 8): Alcudia (12C) 26C, light east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 25, Sun: 23, Mon: 25. Andratx (13C) 24C, light south and east breezes; humidity 35%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 24. Binissalem (11C) 28C, light southwest breeze; humidity 25%. Sat: 27, Sun: 26, Mon: 27. Deya (12C) 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sat: 26, Sun: 25, Mon: 24. Palma (12C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 30, Sun: 26, Mon: 26. Pollensa (13C) 29C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 35%. Sat: 27, Sun: 25, Mon: 27. Porreres (10C) 27C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 26. Sant Llorenç (11C) 25C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 25. Santanyi (11C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 24, Mon: 25. Sineu (11C) 27C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sat: 25, Sun: 24, Mon: 26. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 27.9 Pollensa, 27.4 Binissalem, 26.9 Sineu, 26.6 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 5.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.3 Palma University, 8.4 Campos.