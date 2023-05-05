May be fairly cloudy in areas in the morning, but generally good by the afternoon and very warm. The risk of rain on Sunday is now very low - should be a mostly fine day. Looking ahead and keeping an eye on Wednesday and Thursday, when the general forecast is for a drop in temperature and a quite high probability of some rain.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 8): Alcudia (14C) 25C, cloud am, sunny with high cloud pm; light east breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 26. Andratx (13C) 26C, mostly sunny am, quite cloudy pm; light southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 24. Binissalem (11C) 28C, sunny with light or high cloud; gentle east-northeast breezes; humidity 25%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 28. Deya (13C) 26C, sunny with light cloud; light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 25%. Sun: 24, Mon: 24, Tue: 26. Palma (12C) 29C, sunny with light cloud; gentle east breeze; humidity 25%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 25. Pollensa (13C) 28C, cloud am, sunny with high cloud pm; gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 28. Porreres (11C) 27C, cloud am, sunny with high cloud pm; gentle east breeze; humidity 30%. Sun: 27, Mon: 28, Tue: 27. Sant Llorenç (12C) 25C, cloud am, cloudy with some sun pm; gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 29. Santanyi (12C) 24C, cloud am, sunny with high cloud pm; moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 25. Sineu (11C) 26C, cloud am, sunny with high cloud pm; gentle east breeze; humidity 30%. Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 27. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 28.3 Binissalem, 27.9 Sineu, 27.4 Porreres; Lows of 5.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.0 Lluc, 8.1 Campos.