A pretty good day for the whole of Mallorca on Tuesday - very warm and sunny with occasional or high cloud. But in the evening there is a fairly high risk of some rain. The breezes will switch to predominantly northeast and be quite strong, heralding what was first noted in these daily reports on Saturday - a spell of unsettled weather with rain. This could be heavy at times and accompanied by thunderstorms. From Wednesday to Saturday, rain is expected; Sunday also possibly.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 9): Alcudia (14C) 28C, gentle east and southeast breezes, fresh northeast by the evening; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 23, Thu: 22, Fri: 21. Andratx (13C) 25C, light south breeze, gentle east later on; humidity 40%. Wed: 23, Thu: 22, Fri: 20. Binissalem (11C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze, from the northeast in the evening; humidity 30%. Wed: 24, Thu: 22, Fri: 21. Deya (12C) 26C, light south breeze backing northeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 23, Thu: 20, Fri: 19. Palma (13C) 25C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh northeast in the evening; humidity 35%. Wed: 24, Thu: 23, Fri: 21. Pollensa (14C) 30C, light east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Wed: 24, Thu: 23, Fri: 23. Porreres (11C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 24, Thu: 23, Fri: 22. Sant Llorenç (12C) 27C, gentle southeast and southwest breezes increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 22, Thu: 22, Fri: 22. Santanyi (12C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 22, Thu: 22, Fri: 20. Sineu (11C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Wed: 22, Thu: 20, Fri: 21. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 26.1 Pollensa, 25.7 Es Capdellà, 25.2 Palma University; Lows of 11.1 Campos, 11.6 Palma University, 11.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).