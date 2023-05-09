Well, not a great picture for Wednesday. Still pretty warm but rain can be expected at any time. Sunny conditions most likely in the late afternoon, but possible sunny spells at other times. Weather stations are, however, generally indicating grey skies. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north and northeast of Mallorca from 10am Wednesday to 8pm.

The unsettled weather is due to last into the start of next week, and with more of a mix of sun and showers. As to thunderstorms, these at present seem most likely on Friday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 8pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (13C) 24C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 22, Fri: 22, Sat: 20.

Andratx (12C) 22C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Thu: 22, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

Binissalem (11C) 23C, light west breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 19.

Deya (12C) 21C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Thu: 20, Fri: 19, Sat: 18.

Palma (14C) 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Thu: 23, Fri: 22, Sat: 21.

Pollensa (13C) 25C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 45%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 21.

Porreres (10C) 24C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 35%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 20.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 22C, light north breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

Santanyi (11C) 22C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Thu: 21, Fri: 20, Sat: 19.

Sineu (11C) 23C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 22, Fri: 22, Sat: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Tuesday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 28.9 Colonia Sant Pere, 28.6 Pollensa, 28.4 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 7.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.0 Lluc, 9.6 Campos.