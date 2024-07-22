Much of Spain will experience the second heat wave of the summer this week and the question is whether it will affect Mallorca. The delegate and spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, María José Guerrero, has good news: the island will be spared from this episode of extreme heat.

The reason is that "the warm, dry mass is centred on the Peninsula and will not affect us", Guerrero argued. Therefore, Mallorca will be spared the 40º maximum temperatures that will be reached over the next few days, especially in the interior of the peninsula. However, he pointed out that the weather will be stable and the skies will be clear.

The Aemet delegate and spokeswoman for the Balearic Islands has reported that from Monday until next Friday the maximum temperatures will range between 30º and 35º, with the highest temperatures being recorded in the interior of the island. However, in the area of the Serra de Tramuntana it will remain at 28º, which means that it will even be below normal for this time of year, which is around 31º.

Tropical Nights

The nights will be tropical in the coastal areas, as the weather forecast indicates that the minimum temperatures will not drop below 20º. In the interior of the island it will be somewhat cooler, ranging between 18º and 19º. The night from Sunday to Monday has been less hot than the previous ones and it has only been tropical in Llucmajor, Colònia de Sant Pere, Portocolom, Puerto de Sóller, Banyalbufar, Puerto de Palma and Capdepera.

Guerrero anticipated that the weather models indicate that the mass of warm, dry air affecting the mainland will begin to move towards the island on Saturday, 27 July, although weakened, so that, although temperatures will rise, they will not be as high as those recorded in the interior of the peninsula. However, she insisted that there are still quite a few days to go, so the Aemet will be monitoring its evolution in detail.